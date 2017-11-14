× Deputies: Student commits suicide outside Florida high school

MINNEOLA, Fl. — A student shot and killed himself Tuesday morning outside Lake Minneola High School in what deputies described as a “planned event.”

The student, whose name, age and grade have not been released, shot himself at the beginning of the school day and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The boy’s family was informed about the shooting, and a chaplain was meeting with them, officials said.

Lake County sheriff’s spokesman John Harrell said the shooting occurred during a pre-planned fire drill, at which time a classmate found the wounded student.

A handgun was secured shortly after the shooting, and there was no threat to other students, deputies said. It’s not known who owned the gun.

Lake Minneola High and other schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Hancock Road was closed in the area.

Parents gathered outside the school after hearing news of the shooting. Parents who wanted to take their children home early were able to pick them up at Minneola Elementary Charter School on Pearl Street.

Classes later resumed, and the afternoon bus schedule was expected to operate as normal.

A crisis team, including grief counselors, will help comfort students, Lake County Schools officials said.

A group of parents formed a circle to pray for the family of the student who shot himself.