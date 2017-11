Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have all heard or seen the Christmas story many times, but never like this.

The new animated movie "The Star" tells the story of Jesus' birth from the animal's point of view.

The film features a star-studded cast that includes Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, Kris Kristofferson, Mariah Carey and more.

Devon Franklin, the creative force behind the movie, gave us a preview on Live at 9.