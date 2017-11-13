WREG finds out more about Mud Island murder suspect’s past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- No one ever really gets over the loss of a loved one taken away in an act of needless violence. That's certainly true for the family of Susan Grissom who was murdered on Mud Island.

She was laid to rest Monday after she was shot and killed during a home invasion.

Meanwhile, her alleged killer Kurtrell Williams faced a judge through a video monitor and was denied bond.

Police said they caught Williams trying to use Grissom's credit card right after the murder Tuesday evening at a South Memphis gas station.

MPD Director Michael Ralligns said tips poured in, which helped them find Williams quickly.

"That's one of many. I think our solve rate is 73 percent this year. We are solving our homicides and a majority of our violent crimes when people come forward," he said.

WREG was there when police said they tracked Williams to a home on Brighton where he barricaded himself with furniture.

Police said they found the clothes Williams wore that night stuffed in a trash can.

Williams has been in trouble before. He's got a rap sheet dating back to June 2015 when he admitted to trying to break into cars downtown.

He then pleaded guilty to breaking into Hamilton High School weeks later.

Police said he also took a car from a home in Midtown that same year and tried to run from officers when they caught him.

He was charged with stealing another car in 2015 and was accused of strangling his girlfriend in Binghampton earlier this year.

"Right now, we have a system that is constantly incarcerating and releasing offenders," said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich

Some people on Mud Island say they are not left with a sense of paranoia and are distraught an innocent woman was killed.

"Usually I'm not thinking about it. I'm usually naïve, which I don't want to be," said Shelby Nanney, who frequents Mud Island. "I don't want to be overly paranoid either."

WREG put in a request to look at Williams' criminal files. We were told they'd be ready later this week.