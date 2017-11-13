VIDEO: Fugitive captured next to burning SUV on highway

BLACKTON, Ark. — New video shows the moment a fugitive accused of setting his girlfriend on fire was captured next to a burning SUV in Arkansas.

Jerry Glenn Willis, 43, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 49 in Blackton, Arkansas.

State troopers found him near the burning wreckage of a Nissan Rogue he is accused of taking from his live-in girlfriend, Stacy Frank.

Late Wednesday evening, Frank was reportedly doused with gasoline, set on fire and left for dead on Highway 11 in Pearl River County in South Mississippi. The 46-year-old was rushed to a local hospital before being transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Burn Unit in Jackson.

Video shot by a passerby, Toni Davenport of Hot Springs, Arkansas, shows officers tackling Willis.

Willis was scheduled to be extradicted back to Mississippi to face charges. There is no word on the status of his case Monday.