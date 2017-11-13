× Two suspects at large after Frayser double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Frayser.

According to initial reports, two people were shot in the 2500 block of Derbyshire Avenue before 5 a.m. Monday morning. The victims were rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but their condition is unknown.

Two men were seen fleeing the scene in a Chevrolet Impala.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information that could help police.

We are working to gather more information.