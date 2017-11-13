The hottest holiday toys of 2017

NEW YORK — The holidays are fast approaching and that means it’s time to start shopping for the hottest toys.

The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht gave CBS News a look at the toys kids are clamoring for including last year’s top seller, the Hatchimal. But this year, there’s a new twist. Kids will get not one, but two toys in each egg.

“The kids aren’t gonna know until it hatches if they’re identical twins or fraternal twins.”

But this year it’s all about Luvabella.

“She is the most interactive doll you will ever see,” said Schacht.

The life-like doll has a range of sounds and expressions. She even learns.

“Out of the box, she speaks babble,” explained Schacht. “The more you speak to her, the more she’s going to learn more words.”

The “Sweet Tears Baby Alive” doll is on many kids’ wish list too. The doll will tell you when it is not feeling well and kids nurture her back to smiles and giggles.

For the older kids there’s the R2D2 inventor kit. The droid comes in pieces and has to be put together.

And if that’s not to their liking, check out the Aura Drone, which allows you to fly a drone with the motion of your hand.

For animal lovers, the “Tyler, the Playful Tiger” has a hundred sounds and motion combinations.

So Schact’s tip for parents — if any of these toys are on your list, find them now because they’re going fast.

