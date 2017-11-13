× South Memphis home burglarized for second time in two months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A family’s home has been burglarized for the second time in two months, and the family thinks it’s the same culprits. Yet again, hundreds of dollars worth of stuff was taken from their South Memphis home on Rochester Road during the day.

A single mom and her kids live there. She doesn’t want to give her name, but can’t believe her family is going through this again.

“I’m really trying to keep my kids safe. They’re unsafe in their home right now,” she says.

Two months ago, a pair of burglars broke into their home and stole things like TV’s, laptops, and a tablet. Yesterday, it happened again. Burglars stole another tablet, a gaming system, and three TV’s. What’s worse, the TV’s are brand new. She just bought them for $700 to replace the TV’s that were stolen last time.

A surveillance camera was rolling during both incidents. She thinks the two men in the video from the first break in, which was in September, are the same two in yesterday’s video.

“I was at work last time. I was at church this time. Somebody is watching my every move,” she says.

She says burglars got in through a side door the first time, but busted through the front door this time. The video from September shows burglars pull a car right up to the door and clean the house out.

Much of it was caught on camera, including a partial license plate from the car, but no arrests have been made.

“I’m very frustrated because I’ve given the police a lot of information and I haven’t heard anything,” the woman says.

She’s constantly worried for her kids.

“I cried a lot last night. I couldn’t sleep. I can’t sleep. I can’t eat,” she says.

As for the burglars, she says this.

“They need to go get a job and work. Fast money comes quick and it goes fast, but your life will go fast too,” she says.

A neighbor believes the same burglars broke into her home in September.