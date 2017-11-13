Police: McDonald’s manager attacked through drive-thru window over nuggets

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating after an early morning brawl over chicken nuggets was caught on camera.

Monique McNeely told WISH-TV she was waiting in the drive-thru when two women from the car in front of her started screaming and jumped through the store window.

McNeely pulled out her phone and started recording.

In the video, two people appear to be fighting inside the store near the drive-thru window. A short time later, both women jumped back out the window screaming and then drove away.

After the attack, the manager told the TV station the women had pulled up to the second window in the drive-thru demanding to get all of the nuggets they ordered. He showed them the receipt which showed they only purchased four nuggets instead of 10 like they said.

The customers then asked if they could purchase more nuggets right there at the window to which he replied no. He explained that they would have to go through the line again and told them to “have a nice day.”

That’s when things reportedly escalated.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.