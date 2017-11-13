× Man arrested after neighbors report seeing him riding bicycle in the nude

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A Bartlett man is behind bars after allegedly giving his neighbors the shock of their lives while riding his bicycle in the nude.

The bizarre incident was reported Sunday afternoon from an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Wesley Park.

The caller told police she was outside her apartment enjoying the weather when Martin Centobie, 65, rode past naked. She knew the man’s name and was even able to tell responding officers where he lived.

Officers later discovered several other residents had also spotted the suspect, including two children under the age of 10.

After his afternoon ride, the suspect reportedly went behind a wooden fence where he put on his clothes.

Centobie was charged with indecent exposure.