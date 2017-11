× CANCELED: 11 y/o found safe after disappearing Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City Watch alert issued for an 11-year-old reported missing early Monday morning has been canceled.

According to initial alert, Cedric Johnson was last seen playing football at the Pendleton Apartments located in the 1700 block of Pendleton Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was reported missing several hours later after his family couldn’t find him.

He was located Monday morning.