× Police: 10 suspects arrested on federal drug-trafficking charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department confirmed that 10 people have been arrested for federal drug-trafficking charges for conspiring to contribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana throughout West Tennessee.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, Nov. 7 after a six-month long investigation that involved federal, state and local law enforcement. \

According to reports, Daniel Castelo, 42, Lorenzo Castelo, 39, Carlos Crump, 33, Julio Caesar Garcia, 37, Josue Gonzalez, 28, Jesus Gutierrez, 40, Albert Hall, 33, Roy Lee Johnson, 59, Roy Lee Johnson Jr., 27, and Victor Torrez were all arrested in Memphis.

The suspects were all charged with conspiracy to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said, “This indictment and take down represents another great example of law enforcement working together to remove criminals from the western district of Tennessee.”

“The FBI will continue to combat these issues to protect our community from the lethal combination of narcotics and firearms, and to disrupt and dismantle the drug networks that threaten our neighborhoods,” said Michael T. Gavin, Special Agent with the Memphis Field Office of the FBI.

If convicted, the suspects face a minimum of 10 years to life in prison.