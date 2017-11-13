Man shot, SUV stolen outside gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was shot at a gas station on Knight Arnold Road when he tried to prevent his SUV from being stolen.

The man parked in front of the Valero station at Knight Arnold and Mendenhall around 7 p.m. Saturday. He left the vehicle running and unlocked as he went inside to make a purchase, police said.

While he was in the store another man who can be seen in surveillance video loitering around the entrance opened the driver’s side door and sped off.

The owner of the vehicle ran outside to stop the theft and grabbed the passenger door. The man in the vehicle fired several shot, police say, striking the vehicle’s owner in the left forearm.

A second male is seen chasing the victim also armed with a silver handgun. The vehicle was last seen southbound on Mendenhall from the scene.

Anyone with information about this aggravated assault and auto theft should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.