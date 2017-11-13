× LYFE Kitchen closes East Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LYFE Kitchen is closing its East Memphis location on Poplar Avenue permanently today, the healthy fast casual eatery announced on social media.

LYFE Kitchen opened the East Memphis location in 2015 after moving its headquarters from California to Memphis the previous year.

The company says the property is being sold to a “terrific local Memphis concept.” More details will be available in the coming weeks.

A Downtown location in the Chisca on Main Street remains open.