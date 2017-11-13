× Holiday Giving: Operation Christmas Child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the holidays getting closer, many of us are looking to help those in need, and one way to do just that is “Operation Christmas Child.”

The annual program by Samaritan’s Purse sends gifts to children in need around the world.

To help, all you have to do if fill a shoebox with small items like school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Candy, toothpaste, war-related items, food, fruit snack, drink mixes, liquids, lotion, medications, vitamins and breakable items are not allowed in the boxes.

Ideas on what to put in the shoebox

Once filled, stop by one of several drop-off sites in the Mid-South before Monday, November 20th.

To find the location nearest you, click here.