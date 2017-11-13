× Grizzlies end road trip with loss at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis-Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 110-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Khris Middleton and John Henson had 17 points apiece as Milwaukee won its third straight.

Tyreke Evans scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Memphis, and Dillon Brooks added 19 points.

After the Bucks threatened to pull away late in the third, Evans scored nine consecutive points to pull Memphis into an 84-all tie early in the fourth quarter. Memphis pulled ahead on Dillon Brooks’ 3-pointer with about nine minutes left. Milwaukee tied it on Tony Snell’s corner 3. A soft drop-in by Antetokounmpo put the Bucks ahead 100-96 with just under five minutes remaining, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Bucks got off to a strong start, shooting 65 percent from the field in the first quarter, including 6 for 6 on 3-pointers, to takea 34-29 lead.

Memphis turned the tables in the second quarter, hitting 10 of its first 11 shots to take a 10-point lead with 4:24 left in the half. Milwaukee made just one of six shots from long-range in the quarter, but pulled to 65-60 at the break, led by Antetokounmpo’s 12 points in the period.