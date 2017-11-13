× GOP leaders speak out against Roy Moore as another accuser comes forward

Two powerful Republicans have come out against Roy Moore, former Alabama judge who who now stands accused of inappropriate contact with minors by two women, but Moore has so far refused to end his Senate race.

Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, head of the Senate Republican campaign committee, says in a statement that he believes the women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct and that they spoke with “courage and truth.” Gardner says what they recounted proves Moore is unfit to serve in the Senate and should not run for office.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama “should step aside” in light of allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

This is on the same day that a second woman came forward forward to accuse the Alabama GOP Senate nominee of sexual misconduct when she was a minor.

Beverly Young Nelson says Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 15 and 16. She held a news conference Monday with attorney Gloria Allred.

Nelson says she was a 16-year-old high school student working at a restaurant where Moore was a regular. She says Moore groped her, touched her breasts and locked the door to keep her inside his car. She said he squeezed her neck while trying to push her head toward his crotch and that he tried to pull her shirt off.

She said he finally relented and, as she fell or was pushed out of the car, warned her no one would believe her if she spoke about the encounter.

She said she was a high school student at Gadsen High School and worked at the Olde Hickory House where Moore was a regular customer. He sat in the same seat night after night.

Her statement follows a Washington Post report that the 70-year-old More had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers decades earlier.

Moore called the allegations a “witch hunt” in a statement shortly before the news conference.

Moore said is innocent and “has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone.” The statement reiterates that Moore “will pursue all legal options against these false claims.”

He said on Twitter: “The person who should step aside is (at)SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. (hash)DrainTheSwamp.”