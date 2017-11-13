‘Do you want to die?’ Ex-wife of Texas church gunman shares her story on Inside Edition

NEW YORK — The first wife of Devin Kelley, the lone gunman that massacred 26 people in a Sutherland Springs, Texas church, is breaking her silence.

In an exclusive interview with Inside Edition, Tessa Brennaman talked about her abusive relationship with her former husband, detailing some of the violence she endured while in the home.

“He would choke me, punch me, kick me,” she said. “There would be times where I was on the floor curled up and I would have to protect my organs because he would be violently kicking me.”

The abuse started shortly after they were married. If she sought help, she says he would threaten the lives of her entire family.

“He told me, ‘You know, if you do this, I am going to kill you and your entire family.'” She adds, “He’s like, ‘I could just bury you somewhere in the desert and no one would ever find you.'”

She even detailed one instance when he threatened to kill her after he got a speeding ticket.

“He had a gun in his holster right here and he took it out and he put it to my temple. He said, ‘Do you want to die? Do you want to die?'”

He then pointed the weapon at his own head and admitted to abusing her baby.

“He’s like, ‘I’m the one that hurt your son.’ And I was like so angry when he told me that.”

Kelley was discharged from the military and, as part of is plea, admitted to the abuse of both his wife and stepson. The couple got a divorce shortly there after.

Now years later, she said she’s heartbroken over the tragic events on November 5.

“I was just crying so hard. I couldn’t even breathe. I felt so disgusted I thought I was going to vomit.”

The full report airs Monday, November 13th at 3 p.m. on News Channel 3.