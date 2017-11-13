× Authorities investigating overnight blaze at Kitten’s Kabaret

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a suspicious overnight fire at a local business near the airport.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. at Kitten’s Kabaret on Lamb Place. The business was closed and locked when the blaze broke out, requiring first responders to force their way inside.

Damage was sustained to the front part of the building.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Investigators have not released a cause of the fire.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.