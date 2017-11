× Two shot in Millington, suspect on the run

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Millington Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people.

According to Millington police, two men were shot just before 10 p.m. last night.

One of the victims is in critical condition, and the other is stable.

Both victims were transported to the Regional One Medical Center.

As of now, the suspect is still at large.