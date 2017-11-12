× Titans make it 4 straight wins with late TD vs. Bengals

NASHVILLE – Marcus Mariota tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to DeMarco Murray with 36 seconds left , and the Tennessee Titans rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20 Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory.

It’s the longest winning streak for the Titans (6-3) since winning five straight in 2009, and it’s their best start to a season since 2008 when the Titans last reached the playoffs as the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Murray ran for two touchdowns, and Mariota finished with 264 yards passing.

The Bengals (3-6) lost for the third time in four games despite sacking Mariota four times. They started with three defensive starters scratched and lost a fourth when linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected in the second quarter after pushing the arm of an official.

Cincinnati took its only lead at 20-17 on a 70-yard TD pass from Andy Dalton to A.J. Green with 5:03 left, but the Bengals couldn’t stop the Titans, who drove 73 yards for the winning TD.