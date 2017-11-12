× Three rushed to hospital after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

Memphis police say the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Chelsea Avenue early Sunday morning, just after 2:30 a.m.

One of the victims was in critical condition, while the other two were in non-critical condition. All three were taken to Methodist University.

No arrests have been made at this time. The victims did not know the suspects who shot them.

WREG will be working to find out more information.