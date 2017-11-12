× Police: Three injured in Whitehaven shooting, suspect on the loose

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police is investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11:44 p.m.

The shooting occurred at 361 Bonita Drive.

According to reports, officers located three male victims, who had been injured from apparent gunshot wounds, lying in the grass.

Two of the victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and one was treated on the scene.

Police say the suspect walked up to the victims and began shooting them.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call crime stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.