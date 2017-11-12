Police: Teen injured in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village that sent one teen to the hospital Sunday night.
Police responded to the scene at 4898 Chesterwood Court at 6:51 p.m.
Officers located a teen who was injured from apparent gunshot wounds, and he was transported to an area hospital in non-critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a four-door white Dodge, according to reports.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call (901)-528-CASH.
35.064258 -89.906199