Police: Teen injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village that sent one teen to the hospital Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene at 4898 Chesterwood Court at 6:51 p.m.

Officers located a teen who was injured from apparent gunshot wounds, and he was transported to an area hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a four-door white Dodge, according to reports.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call (901)-528-CASH.