Police arrest man accused of shooting at sister's car near The U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at his sister’s vehicle on Saturday, Nov. 11 while two infants were inside.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the scene at Lamar Avenue and Semmes Street where they located a victim who said that a man had fired shots at her car while in another vehicle.

Officers detained the suspects near Park and Getwell Road.

According to reports, the suspect sideswiped a vehicle at Southern and Lundee as well.

The victim stated to police that she immediately called the police and began to follow her brother, Marqurius Henderson, in traffic once she saw him, because she knew that he had warrants out for his arrest.

The victim then told police that her brother stopped at a stop sign, leaned out of the window and fired one shot into her car.

She then waved down officers and told them what had just transpired. Officers located Henderson’s car a short time later and were led on a high-speed chase as Henderson refused to pull over.

Once the officers were able to contain Henderson’s car – he decided to run on foot in an attempt to escape police officers.

After a brief chase, Henderson was arrested and transported to jail.

Henderson has been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and reckless driving.