Man injured during attempted armed robbery in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was transported to the hospital after being shot during an attempted armed robbery in Southeast Memphis Sunday night.

Memphis Police responded to the scene at Pleasant Hill and Shelby Drive at 7:58 p.m.

They located a man who had been injured from apparent gunshot wounds, and he was transported to an area hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.