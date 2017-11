× Man decapitated after being struck by cars in Westhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department confirmed that a man was decapitated after he was struck by a two cars in Westhaven on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Weaver and Holmes.

According to reports, the pedestrian was hit by the car as he stumbled into traffic on Weaver Road.

Both vehicles fled the scene and was described as a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can all (901)-528-CASH.