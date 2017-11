× Butch Jones fired at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – According to multiple reports, Butch Jones is out as Vols head coach with an official announcement expected later this afternoon. Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke will reportedly by named the Vols interim coach for Tennessee’s final 2 games.

In his five seasons on Rocky Top, Jones went 34-27 but this year, the Vols have struggled to a 4-6 record, 0-6 in the SEC.

Jones’ contract, which runs through 2021, has an 8 million dollar buyout.