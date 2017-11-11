× Vols get dominated by Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Ish Witter gashed Tennessee’s defense for 216 yards rushing as Missouri cruised to a 50-17 victory on Saturday night.

In his final home game, Witter averaged 9.0 yards per carry and scored a touchdown while exceeding 2,000 rushing yards for his career.

It was a good night to be a Missouri running back, as Larry Rountree carried 18 times for 155 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers (5-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) dominated the line of scrimmage, with both running backs often reaching the secondary before they were touched. The Volunteers (4-6, 0-6) compounded their problems with numerous missed tackles.

Missouri racked up 433 yards rushing and 226 yards passing. In its last two games against Tennessee, the Tigers have gained a combined 1,399 yards.

Missouri’s Drew Lock completed 13 of 28 passes for 217 yards with four touchdowns. Emanuel Hall caught five passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He would have had a much bigger game if not for three drops, including one sure touchdown.

Freshman Will McBride, whose redshirt was pulled last week, became Tennessee’s third starting quarterback this season. He completed 16 of 32 passes for 139 yards, with two interceptions. Missouri sacked him five times, including two each by Marcell Frazier and Tre Williams.