× Suspect charged in baby’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released the name of a man arrested in the shooting death of a 1-year-old Friday.

Shawn Moore is charged with criminally negligent homicide, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.

Family members have identified the child as Robin Keefer.

Investigators say she was shot to death at an apartment complex on South Mendenhall Friday morning.

“She was a sweet baby,” said her aunt, Wanda Keefer. “She was always smiling. Never cried too much unless she was hungry.”

Keefer said Robin’s mother had given her a bath around 7:30 a.m. Friday and took her into the living room to dry off when she heard a pop.

Police took Moore into custody around 1:30 that afternoon.

Keefer said the family did not know the suspect.