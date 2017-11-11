× Suspect arrested in Mud Island Murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man in connection with a murder on Mud Island.

Kurtrell Williams was arrested in connection with the murder of Susan Grissom, who was found dead in her home on Island Drive on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Williams has been charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Robbery, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

