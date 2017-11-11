× Car thief shoots owner who left car running at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department respond to shooting call at a Valero gas station on Knight Arnold Road.

Officials say the victim left his car running while he shopped.

That’s when someone got in the car and shot the car’s owner.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect was last seen South Mendenhall Road.

The stolen car is a black 2002 Yukon.

If you have any information on call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.