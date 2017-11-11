× Ole Miss makes quick work of the Ragin’ Cajuns

OXFORD, Miss. – Jordan Ta’amu threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Mississippi scored on its opening five possessions Saturday to defeat Louisiana 50-22.

Ta’amu, in his third career start after replacing an injured Shea Patterson, finished 28 of 36 for 418 yards, opening with nine consecutive completions. Ta’amu added scoring runs of 1 and 8 yards as the Rebels (5-5, 2-4 SEC) raced to an insurmountable 35-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Louisiana (4-5, 3-2 Sunbelt) scored on a 31-yard run by Raymond Calais during the first half surge by the Rebels. Reserve quarterback Jordan Davis added fourth quarter scoring runs of 10 and 31 yards.

A.J. Brown had 14 receptions for 185 yards, including touchdown catches of 31 and 27 yards. DaMarkus Lodge opened the early surge with a 37-yard touchdown reception. Jordan Wilkins and Eric Swinney added scoring runs of 8 and 10 yards, respectively.

The Rebels finished with 641 yards of total offense, 441 in the first half. Louisiana finished with no turnovers and 427 yards of total offense.