Affidavit: Baby’s toddler brother may have pulled trigger in deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man with a long criminal past has been charged in the shooting death of a baby girl in Fox Meadows.

An arrest affidavit, obtained by WREG, shows the girl’s 3-year-old brother may have pulled the trigger.

Convicted felon Shawn Moore is charged in the death of 1-year-old Robbin Keefer.

She was shot in the head at her family’s apartment on South Mendenhall Friday morning.

The little girl had just celebrated her first birthday last month.

“You never think it would happen to your own family. Wake up one day and gone the next,” said Robbin’s great aunt Wanda Keefer.

Keefer spoke with WREG Friday after Robbin died at the hospital.

She initially said the family didn’t know Moore.

“We don’t know him. We don’t know him at this time,” she said Friday.

But the arrest affidavit shows that’s not the case.

The relationship between Moore and the baby’s mother, Christy Keefer, is still unclear, but according to the affidavit, Moore told investigators he was at their place at the Cedar Mill Apartments Friday when Robbin was killed.

He told police he left his loaded gun on the bed where Keefer had just laid her baby girl down and walked out of the room.

That’s when he said Keefer’s 3-year-old son must have picked up the gun and accidentally shot his little sister.

“People should be more responsible when they’ve got a gun,” said neighbor and father of three Terry Davis. “Kids are curious and they will get their hands on it.”

Investigators said Moore told Christy Keefer he had the 40-caliber pistol for protection.

After the shooting, he took off, and turned himself into police hours later.

Arrest records show Moore has spent a lot of time in the criminal justice system.

When he was 18, he was arrested for assaulting another student at school.

And since 2014, he’s been arrested on several aggravated burglary and domestic assault charges.

He recently served more than two years in jail for those burglaries.

In this latest case, Moore is charged with criminally negligent homicide, being a convicted felon with a gun and tampering with evidence.

Memphis leads the nation in unintentional shootings of children, according to the Safe Tennessee Project.

This is the seventh such shooting in the Mid-South in less than three months and four of those children died.

In response to those recent shootings, Memphis police have been giving away free gun locks, which can be picked up at any MPD precinct.