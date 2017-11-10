× Two officers injured, suspect dead following barricade, shooting in East Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — One man is dead and two officers injured following an officer-involved shooting in East Tennessee.

Officers with the Kingsport Police Department were called to a home Thursday afternoon after receiving reports a man was threatening to harm himself and one of his neighbors, WJHL reported. Despite numerous attempts to talk, authorities said the man barricade himself inside the home and refused to come out.

Almost three hours later, the man finally appeared at the door, but opened fire, striking two officers. Gunfire was exchanged before the subject once again retreated back inside.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the suspect was discovered dead inside the home a short time later. It’s unclear if he was shot by officers or took his own life. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, investigators said.

One of the injured officers was treated and released, while the other remains hospitalized. A local news outlet reported the officer had to undergo surgery.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Hugh Hurd. He reportedly was wanted by police after he failed to appear in court on an aggravated stalking charge involving another neighbor.