The growing popularity of pet resorts

WASHINGTON — It's no secret people love spoiling their pets. The American Pet Products Association estimates Americans spent $6 billion alone on grooming and boarding last year. And we're not talking kennels!

Pet resorts and spas are popping up from coast to coast.

"Do you think they know they're about to go on vacation?" CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang asked.

"Oh I think so. You can see they're excited," said Ken Foreman.

The Foreman family is checking into this luxury hotel, but it's not for them. This resort is for four-legged guests only.

"They're like our own children. They're getting quality of care and compassion."

Leah Fried-Sedwick owns the Olde Towne Pet Resort outside of Washington D.C.

"I thought wouldn't it be great if there was a hotel and resort I could leave my dog, where he could have a vacation when I was traveling?"

There are rooms with a view, cuddle and story time sessions, and cameras so owners can watch online. But the dogs don't get to have all the fun; cats have a place to hang out, too.

Old Towne started 15 years ago and just opened a third location.

Similar businesses are popping up across the country. One pet hotel in Los Angeles offers daily air purification and full sized beds. In Miami, pets can attend pool parties. At the Spa Paws Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, cat rooms have skylights so they can sunbathe.

Back at Olde Town dogs can run through agility courses, go for an afternoon dip or get a mani-pedi. Groomers use pet-friendly products —like digestible nail polish — to keep pooches safe and stylish.

"We offer mud shampoo baths, blueberry facials," said Ryan Gregoire.

Like any other resort, the bill adds up quickly. A week-long stay costs about $1,000, but for people like the Formans, it's money well spent.