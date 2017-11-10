Police release photo of ‘person of interest’ in Mud Island murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released a photo of the many they say is a person of interest in a recent murder on Mud Island.

Susan Grissom was found dead inside her Mud Island home on Island Drive Tuesday night.

People who live in the area told WREG they heard what sounded like gun shots Tuesday night.

One neighbor said he didn’t know anything had happened until he saw the flashing blue lights outside.

“I saw cops running down the street,” said the man. “Within three minutes there were like nine or 10 more cars just pulled up, then the EMS, paramedics and the fire chief showed up.

Authorities said during their investigation, surveillance cameras captured a man attempting to use the victim’s credit/debit cards at a store near Third Avenue and Crump Boulevard.

If you can identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.