× Orange Mound neighbors concerned after recent shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was yesterday around four p.m. a man was shot near a place that’s supposed to be safe for kids.

Residents say the shooting happened just down the street.

“It’s dangerous. It’s a danger zone,” James Johnson said.

He says shootings happen around here all the time.

“Hate to see it because I got kids myself you know, try to look out for the kid’s safety,” Johnson said.

The church right next to the playground uses it for an after-school program.

Reverend Reginald Tucker, of Orange Mound Outreach Ministries, usually brings kids out to play in the afternoon but thankfully not yesterday.

“It’s funny how God work things out because me and my wife had been discussing having a good outside day, bring the jumpers out and have a good time and then, all of the sudden, we decided we wasn’t going to do it and then right after that the incident happened,” Tucker said.

He calls it a miracle.

“We hear to save and bless the children, and just any act of God to keep them safe is a total blessing,” Tucker said.

Reverend Tucker says there’ve been several recent shootings near the church.

“About three months ago we had a shooting and all the kids was outside and everybody had to lay down,” Tucker said.

He says there’s a lot of gang violence in this area and he wants it to stop.

“It’s just that we take our time and think self-control and let’s not just go straight to killing,” Tucker said.

Reverend Tucker says he won’t be bringing kids outside to play very much anymore. it’s just too dangerous.

Really fortunate no kids were on the playground yesterday afternoon.

Another fortunate thing was the victim was not in critical condition.