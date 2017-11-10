Mother loses son to PTSD now raising awareness in Desoto County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — On a busy DeSoto County corner, 660 American flags wave in the wind.

One of those flags represents Taylor Odom. a Horn Lake High graduate.

Odom, who served in the Army was in a horrific crash when he was based in Colorado.

“The humV landed on top of him crushing the entire side of his body," Odom's mother, Jenniffer Herrin said.

Herrin says he suffered a severe brain injury.

Several years ago we told you about Odom’s journey to recovery when he returned home.

“ We went through a four-year cycle of help. Physical help, mental help," Herrin said.

Sadly the struggle became overwhelming.

Odom took his life at just 23.

“ It was just too much for him. He got prescribed a lot of narcotics uppers and downers at the same time. And the medications were not being monitored or the patients were not being monitored good enough," Herrin said.

Looking at this field of flags, it’s obvious Odom is far from the only one who has struggled after serving our country.

After a year to reflect, Herrin has made it a mission to help and be a voice for others battling similar issues. This current project is with the help of Flags for Forgotten Soldiers.

“I put out 660 flags to represent every life lost, every veteran life actually stolen by suicide every month," Herrin said.

But her mission is every day…this video detailing her son’s story posted to the Facebook page she created called Losing Private Odom has hundreds of shares and thousands of views.

Herrin tells other families with similar stories they’re not alone and those suffering from PTSD and depression to seek help.

As Herrin continues to inspire… if you see these flags this month near the DeSoto County Veterans Park she has this request.

“ I want them why they’re here. Why they’re free. Why they have their rights. Why they have their privileges and who fights for them and who dies for them and they're are a lot of things going on in this world but I just don’t want people to forget those who are gone and the ones who we have we need to save.”