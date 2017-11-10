× Mississippi woman is set on fire, live-in boyfriend sought

PICAYUNE, Miss. — A Mississippi man is wanted for domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping after his girlfriend was discovered burned alive.

Late Wednesday evening, Stacy Frank was reportedly doused with gasoline, set on fire and left for dead on Highway 11 in Pearl River County in South Mississippi. The 46-year-old was rushed to a local hospital before being transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Burn Unit in Jackson, The Sun Herald learned.

Information about her condition was not immediately available because a hospital spokeswoman says Frank was not on the public registry Thursday.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the victim’s 43-year-old live-in boyfriend, Jerry Willis, is the one responsible. He may be driving Frank’s 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV.

Frank and Willis live in Picayune, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of Jackson.