Mid-South to honor local veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South will pause to honor the men and women who have served in the military.

The city’s annual Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Memphis on Friday. The local American Legion invites the community to join them in honoring those who’ve served.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Second Street and Exchange.

From there, the parade heads south on Second Street before ending at Monroe Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard.

In Southaven, the mayor will host a luncheon to honor their local veterans at the Southaven Arena located at 7360 Highway 51.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and is free to all veterans.

Another Veterans Day Luncheon will be held at Trezevant at 177 North Highland Street. Organizers say approximately 65 to 70 veterans live on campus and will be honored at 11:30 a.m.

And the Memphis Hustle will be host a Military Appreciation Night as it takes on the Rio Grade Valley Vipers at the Landers Center in Southaven. The team is planning to wear military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to the State Guard Association of Mississippi.

There will even be an opportunity for fans to write letters to our troops.