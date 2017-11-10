Memphis youth come together for MLK50 “Our Time, Our Voice”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — High school students from across Memphis talked about social justice, conflict resolution and how they can affect meaningful change.

That discussion took place today during the first MLK50 Youth Convening at First Baptist-Broad.

The event was co-sponsored by the National Civil Rights Museum and Bridges.

The day was both eye-opening and entertaining for hundreds of teens.

"I'm just saying...the food is the medicine. You can flip a dandelion-like 15 ways, playa. "

There's probably no one who can make fruits and vegetables more entertaining than DJ Cavem.

"You put these things in a bowl of water in the fringe and they gonna last you three extra days, playa. "

The internationally known hip-hop artist, who raps about organic food and healthy eating, brought his message to Friday's MLK50 Youth Convening.

"More people are dying because they don't have access to healthy food. That's whack! " said DJ Cavem, Founder of Going Green Living Bling.

Cavem's appearance was an example of the wide range of topics and workshops for high school students at the "Our Time, Our Voice" MLK50 event.

Sessions covered "break dancing" as a tool in conflict resolution, lessons learned from the events in Ferguson, Missouri, handling finances and many other life-changing issues.

"We have a workshop on bullying, that's actually led by a student, on how to spot bullying in schools and how to speak up and speak out against it," said Veena Rangaswami, Bridge Builders Collaborative Specialist.

Organizers wanted Dr. King's legacy to empower and embolden today's youth in the same way his words did in the 1960's.

"Young people in the world today are the most diverse generation in history, the most progressive generation in history. In 2020 we will be the largest voting block in the United States...ever," said Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Youth Director of Earth Guardians.

Many of the workshops were led by students themselves...

"I think young people will learn they are here not just to follow other people's directions. And they can take charge and they can be the "change" they want to see," said Karlynn Woods, attendee.