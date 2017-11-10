× Memphis Police help North Memphis football team shine a light on practice

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Football season means exciting and fun times for children and parents in the Mid-South but with the end of Daylight Saving this week it now gets darker earlier which can be a problem for some teams that practice at fields with no lights.

But several officers with the Memphis Police Department made sure the North Memphis Steelers had lights on at their practice earlier this week, using the headlights from their squad cars to brighten up the field.

The team was practicing at the Bickford Community Center field in north Memphis.

The tough teammates who were practicing are ages six and under.

Coach Chavis Daniels said at first one officer stopped to see what was going on.

“He pulled up and he shined his lights and I guess obviously he seen what we was doing we was practicing.”

Daniels explained what happened next.

“He was like let me help you guys out let me get you guys some more light. He parked right in the midst of our parent’s cars and was like, ‘I’m gonna get you guys more light’ and like 30 seconds later four other cars showed up and they shined their light as well,” explained Daniels.

Daniels says the team had to practice a little later that day as they’re preparing for a big game this weekend.

While the light was appreciated he thinks it made a bigger impact with police and community relations.

“And they understand and them seeing an authority helping out and I could tell they really appreciate it everyone was smiling and I feel like that’s the best thing about it.”

Daniels, who played football in north Memphis himself, coaches youth to help improve his neighborhood and teach his players a deeper lesson.

“Discipline, selflessness, empathy, putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. It’s way bigger than football.”

These lessons with the help of some light from the Memphis Police Department one night.

The team has a game on Saturday and hopes to continue on to their league Superbowl.