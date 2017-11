× Memphis man convicted in 5-year-old’s rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was found guilty in the rape of a 5-year-old girl inside her Fox Meadows home.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Robert Beham attacked the child multiple times in September 2015. Each of the incidents reportedly occurred inside a home in the 5900 block of Cheryl Crest Lane.

He was convicted of rape as well as aggravated sexual battery.

He will be sentenced in mid December.