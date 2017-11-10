× Man recovering as police work Southwest Memphis motel shooting, robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is recovering as authorities search for the suspects who robbed and shot him at a Southwest Memphis motel early Friday morning.

The victim told police he was inside his room at the Relax Inn located in the 5200 block of South Third Street when there was a knock at the door around 3 a.m.

Two armed men forced their way into the room, assaulted and then shot him. He was struck in the lower part of his body, but is expected to be okay.

The crooks fled the scene with the victim’s money and cellphones.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help police solve this case.