Lorenzen Wright’s mother visits the lake where gun was found

WALNUT, Miss. - Deborah Marion said she had to see the spot where some crucial answers may lie in the killing of her son, pro basketball standout Lorenzen Wright.

"I didn't even know nothing about this place. I have never been by this place period. I have never heard of Walnut Mississippi," said Friday as she walked to the remote lake.

"'Cause if you come down here what would you be coming down here for?" she asked.

Friday afternoon, Marion and her husband made the hour drive to the lake in Walnut, Mississippi, where police say they found the gun they believed was used to kill Wright seven years ago.

"I just can't imagine nobody coming down here throwing a gun. You can't even see it from the road. You had to have known before this was here," said Marion.

The lake is in a remote area just off County Road 302 in Tippah County.

Marion says she has no ties to the area and as far as she knows her son didn't either.

"No. Not even no high school or college friends in Walnut, Mississippi. He didn't know anybody down here period," she said.

Police haven't said what led them to lake or what type of gun they found.

Marion hopes tests on the weapon will lead to a person who may have some answers.

"I want them to find out who the gun belongs to and put pressure on that person because that person is not gonna take the blame for somebody else if they let somebody else have the gun. He or she is gonna have to tell somebody," she said.

Meanwhile, this mother who has grieved for seven long years hoping for clues is still fighting for answers.

"I will never ever give up til somebody is serving time for what they did to my son. Never give up. I just can't imagine me giving up," Marion said in tears.

WREG also talked to Lorezen Wright's father Herb.

He said he is ecstatic about the gun being found, but he is reserving comment on the case until someone is handcuffed and in jail.