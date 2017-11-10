× Leaders call for Roy Moore to step aside if sex allegations are true

BIRMINGHAM, Al. — Alabama GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore denied reports that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl back in 1979.

CBS News has confirmed a Washington Post report that four women accused Moore of pursuing them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30’s. One of them, Leigh Corfman, said she was 14 when Moore “asked for her phone number,” picked her up in his car, and “kissed her.” On a second visit, he “took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her…And guided her to touch him over his underwear.”

The news sent Republicans reeling, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling for Moore to step aside if the allegations are true.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said: “Like most Americans, the President believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life.”

“The President also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside,” she said.

Vice President Mike Pence’s office issued its own statement on Moore.

“The vice president found the allegations in the story disturbing and believes, if true, this would disqualify anyone from serving in office,” Pence press secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement.

“If it’s true I don’t think there’s a place for him in the U.S. Senate,” said Alabama Senator Richard Shelby.

Moore has just weeks until the special election where he’ll face Democrat Doug Jones.

According to Alabama law, it’s too late for the GOP to nominate another candidate. So even if Moore drops out, his name will still appear on the ballot.

“It is possible for another candidate to enter the race as a write-in candidate, but no other name will appear on the ballot besides Judge Roy Moore and Doug Jones.”

Moore tweeted he will “never give up the fight” adding that the allegations are “completely false”.