Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee lawmaker is trying to crack down on contraband getting into jails and prisons around the country.

Congressman David Kustoff is leading an effort to keep cellphones out of the hands of inmates.

But why focus on cellphones?

Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner from the Shelby County Sheriff's Department explains how big this problem is, and why it's so dangerous.