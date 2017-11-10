× House fire claims Forrest City student’s life

FORREST CITY, Ark. — An Arkansas student was tragically killed in a house fire early Friday morning, the Forrest City School District announced.

A spokesperson for the district released a statement saying, “The Forrest City School District and Forrest City High School are saddened at learning of the loss of a ninth grade student this morning in a tragic fire. High school guidance counselors and other community resources are working with students to assist them as we work through this time of mourning. District staff and partners are also available to assist the siblings and classmates as we grieve the death of this young lady. Our prayers are with the family of this student.”

The student has not been identified at this time.

WREG is working to learn more information.