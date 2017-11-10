× Exclusive details on how two murdered children are connected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mother of slain 2-year-old Laylah Washington says her heart breaks for the child killed in Friday’s morning shooting.

She says she just saw 1-year-old Robin Keefer last week.

“Robin was just over here 4 or 5 days ago. She is my niece’s sister,” Laylah’s mother, Leslie Washington said.

Robin died after she was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on South Mendenhall road.

“It’s happening every day it’s not just my baby this could be someone else’s baby,” Washington said.

Laylah was killed last July after four men followed them from a grocery store and shot at their car.

Washington says she is frustrated with the lack of results from her child’s murder investigation.

The circumstances of Robin’s death cut too close to home.

“They told me she was shot, it really rehashed what I saw with my daughter,” Washington said.

Tonight at 10 Troy Washington sits down one on one with Leslie Washington.