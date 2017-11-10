× Driver accused of driving into four adults; 1 was holding a child

EARLE, Ark. — Several people in Arkansas are recovering after a Memphis man reportedly drove into them with his car.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman spoke with a victim and a neighbor who said it started when the man got into a fight with his girlfriend. He then started driving erratically towards her and hit a pole before striking four individuals.

One of them was reportedly holding a young child.

Thankfully, everyone is okay, but authorities are now searching for the driver.

